27 killed in Gaza after gunfire on aid seekers: Red Cross
The International Committee of the Red Cross said its field hospital in Gaza's Rafah city recorded 27 deaths on Tuesday, matching a toll given by rescuers after Israeli forces had opened fire near an aid centre.
"Early this morning, the 60-bed Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah received a mass casualty influx of 184 patients. This includes 19 cases who were declared dead upon arrival and eight more who died due to their wounds shortly after," the ICRC said, adding that survivors said they had been "trying to reach an assistance distribution site".