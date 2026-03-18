Lebanon says Israel strikes on central Beirut kill at least six

Lebanon said Israeli strikes on central Beirut early Wednesday without warning killed at least six people, as Israel’s military warned it would strike a third district in the capital.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on 2 March when Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah launched rockets towards Israel in response to US-Israeli strikes that killed Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel has responded with intense strikes in multiple Lebanese regions and ground operations in the south, and has hit central Beirut several times, with and without warning.