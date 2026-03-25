Fire at Kuwait airport after drones hit fuel tank: aviation agency

Drones hit a fuel tank and sparked a fire at Kuwait International Airport, the Gulf state's civil aviation authority said on Wednesday, as Iran presses on with its attacks in the nearly four-week regional war.

Citing preliminary information, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement posted online that the attack had caused only "limited" damage and no casualties.

Firefighters were working to bring the blaze under control, said agency spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi.