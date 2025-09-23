Palestinians rally in West Bank to celebrate statehood recognition

Crowds of people rallied in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, waving flags and holding posters of president Mahmud Abbas to celebrate the wave of recognition by Western powers of a Palestinian state.

Nationalist slogans blared from loudspeakers across the central square in the city of Ramallah, where a crowd of more than 100 clutched Palestinian and European flags alongside signs reading "stop the genocide".

High-ranking officials from Abbas's political movement, Fatah, and the Palestinian Authority -- which exerts limited control in the West Bank -- shook hands and smiled.

"This recognition is a first step in a process that we hope will continue," Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of Fatah's central committee, told AFP.

"It is the result of more than a century of resistance and determination by our people."

Rajoub said he had felt moved listening to the speeches made at the UN General Assembly in New York the night before.

"We must learn from the past and unite the people," he said.