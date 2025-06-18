Israel says destroyed Iran's 'internal security headquarters'
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that air force jets had destroyed Iran's "internal security headquarters" after the army announced it was striking military targets in Tehran.
"Air Force jets have just destroyed the internal security headquarters of the Iranian regime -- the main arm of repression of the Iranian dictator," Katz said in a statement, vowing to "strike symbols of governance and hit the Ayatollah regime wherever it may be".