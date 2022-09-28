Saudi king names crown prince MbS as prime minister

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz named his son and heir crown prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom’s prime minister and his second son Prince Khalid as defence minister, a royal decree showed on Tuesday.

The reshuffle kept another son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, as energy minister, the aged king said in the royal decree, carried by state news agency SPA.

Foreign minister prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih remain in their positions, the decree showed.

The crown prince, known as MbS, is promoted from defence minister and has been the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter and a major US ally in the Middle East.