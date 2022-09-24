Palestinian president calls on Israel to resume negotiations immediately

Palestinians and rights groups say Israel has entrenched its control of the occupied Palestinian territories through its military rule over millions of Palestinians and persistent settlement construction. Some have cast doubt over whether a two-state solution remained feasible as a result.
"Israel has not left us any land on which we can establish our independent state because of its frantic settlement expansion," Abbas said. "Where will our people live in freedom and dignity?"
Most countries deem Israel's West Bank settlements illegal. It disputes that, describing the territory as a biblical birthright and defensive bulwark.
Israel's U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan said in a tweet on Friday that it was the Palestinians who had rejected peace plans in the past.
Lapid's mention of a two-state formula was the first by an Israeli leader on the United Nations stage in years and echoed U.S. President Joe Biden's support in Israel in August for the long-dormant proposal.
Lapid spoke less than six weeks before a Nov. 1 election that could return to power the right-wing former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a longstanding opponent of a Palestinian state.
Abbas said that while Western governments have supported the two-state formula, they have in effect obstructed its implementation by failing to recognise Palestine as a state and by shielding Israel from accountability.
He asked the United Nations to recognise full state membership for Palestine and lay out a plan to end Israel's occupation.
Erdan said in his tweet that Israel would make sure that the attempt to grant Palestinians full state status will fail.
In his speech, Abbas reiterated the Palestinian position that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli sniper while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May. He demanded that the United States seek justice for Abu Akleh, who is a dual Palestinian-American national.
An Israeli investigation into Abu Akleh's killing concluded that she was likely to have been shot by an Israeli soldier but was not deliberately targeted.