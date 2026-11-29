Israeli caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot met on Sunday for talks aimed at breaking the deadlock left by last month’s elections, after the incumbent proposed a unity government with a rotating premiership.

The country held inconclusive polls in late October that left neither of its two main political blocs with a majority, but Eisenkot was the one tasked with forming a government by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Since then, Eisenkot has been trying to cobble together a coalition to oust Netanyahu, but he is hemmed in by opposition to relying on Arab-Israeli parties and the compromises required to bring ultra-Orthodox parties on board.