Iran 10-point plan says US must accept uranium enrichment, lift all sanction

The Islamic republic claimed victory and said in a statement, released alongside a list of the 10 points published by state media, that the plan would require "continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions."

Other key demands in the blueprint, offered through mediators in Pakistan, include US military withdrawal from the Middle East, an end to attacks on Iran and its allies, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a UN Security Council resolution making any deal binding.