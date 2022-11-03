Israel’s Netanyahu on cusp of victory with far-right allies

Veteran Israeli hawk Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on the cusp of returning to power Wednesday, with initial election results showing his alliance with the extreme right taking a narrow lead.

With around 87 percent of the vote counted, according to the Central Elections Committee, initial results put former premier Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc ahead after the country’s fifth election in four years.

Addressing supporters who chanted “King of Israel”, Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, said his Likud party had received “a huge vote of confidence”.