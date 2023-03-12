Iran says more than 100 arrested over school poisonings

Iran has announced more than 100 arrests nationwide over the mystery poisonings of thousands of schoolgirls, charging that the unidentified alleged perpetrators may have links with "hostile" groups.

In the wave of cases since late November, schoolgirls have suffered fainting, nausea, shortness of breath and other symptoms after reporting "unpleasant" odours on school premises, with some being treated in hospital.

State media reported late Saturday that the interior ministry had announced the arrests over the suspected poison attacks in more than 200 schools, that have sparked fear and anger among pupils and their parents.

"More than 100 people who were responsible for the recent school incidents were identified, arrested and investigated," the ministry said in a statement, carried by state news agency IRNA.