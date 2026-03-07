Israel announces new wave of 'broad-scale' strikes on Tehran

Israel announced a new wave of "broad-scale" strikes on Tehran on Saturday as US President Donald Trump said only Iran's unconditional surrender would bring an end to the escalating Middle East war.

Iran launched attacks on Israel and its Gulf neighbors meanwhile with Saudi Arabia saying it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired at the Prince Sultan Air Base near Riyadh which houses US military personnel.

Crude oil prices surged on mounting fears about global supply disruption as the US-Israel war on Iran and Tehran's pressure on the Strait of Hormuz upend the world's energy and transport sectors.

The international benchmark oil contract, Brent North Sea crude, jumped to $92.69 per barrel on Friday, up 8.5 per cent on the day and nearly 30 percent for the week.