Europe-Iran talks yield little in Geneva, ministers ready to meet again

"In this regard, I made it crystal clear that Iran's defence capabilities are not negotiable," he said following the talks lasting around three hours in Geneva.

No date for a follow-up meeting was announced despite Europeans underscoring the small window for diplomacy.

US President Donald Trump has said he will decide within two weeks whether to join the Israeli strikes intended to smash Tehran's nuclear capacity.

European ministers spoke beforehand with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who signalled Washington was open to direct talks even as it mulls the strikes, diplomatic sources said.

Washington did not confirm that, though broadcaster CNN quoted a US official saying Trump supported diplomacy by allies that could bring Iran closer to a deal.

Britain's foreign minister David Lammy said the European countries were eager to continue talks with Iran.