Israeli strike on Gaza’s only Catholic church kills three

An Israeli strike on Gaza’s only Catholic church killed three people on Thursday, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said, as Israel said it “never targets” religious sites and regretted any harm to civilians.

Pope Leo XIV said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of life, which a witness said was the result of a tank shell hitting the church.

AFP footage showed those injured being treated at Gaza City’s Al-Ahli Hospital, also known as the Baptist Hospital, with one receiving oxygen and blood while lying under a foil blanket.

Mourners knelt next to two white body bags laid out on the floor.

“In the morning a tank shell targeted us and hit the church and a number of civilians were killed and wounded,” said Shadi Abu Daoud, a displaced man whose 70-year-old mother was killed in the strike.