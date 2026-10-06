Yemen’s Houthis say struck Riyadh airport, other Saudi sites

Iran-backed Houthis said Monday they had struck Riyadh’s international airport, an oil refinery and other sites in Saudi Arabia, as the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said they had destroyed Houthi targets on the Red Sea coast.

Pakistan and Turkey have pledged to deploy troops to Saudi Arabia under a new mutual defence pact following weeks of Houthi attacks, as Riyadh and its Yemeni government allies began an ambitious push aimed at retaking all territory held by the group.

The fighting in Yemen has become the most active front in the Middle East war in recent weeks, displacing more than 184,000 people, the United Nations says, and deepening the conflict that has engulfed the wider region.