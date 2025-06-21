Trump says Iran has maximum two weeks, dismisses Europe peace efforts

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had a "maximum" of two weeks to avoid possible American air strikes, as Israel claimed it has already set back Iran's presumed nuclear programme by at least two years.

Trump's latest comments indicated he could take a decision before the fortnight deadline he set a day earlier, as he dismissed European efforts to end the conflict and said it would be "very hard" to ask Israel to cease its attacks.

A series of blasts were heard in Tehran on Friday as Israel kept up the massive wave of strikes it says is aimed at stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons -- an ambition Tehran has denied.