US troops head to region as fears grow of Gaza war’s spread

Troop reinforcements from Israel’s ally the United States headed to the region on Saturday, with fears of wider war growing more than six months into Israel’s battle against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

After pulling forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis one week ago, Israel’s military said Saturday it was continuing to operate against militants in central Gaza.

In central Gaza’s main city of Deir al-Balah, fire burned in the rubble of a destroyed mosque.