Israel has right to defend itself against barbaric attacks: German chancellor Olaf Scholz

Israel has the right to defend itself against "barbaric attacks", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday, after the Palestinian militant group Hamas's massive surprise assault.
Israel also has the right "to protect its citizens and to pursue the attackers," he told a press conference, as the death toll surged to almost 1,000 since the attack was launched.
Scholz said he planned to hold talks with leaders from Egypt, the United States, Britain and France.
"We are doing everything in our power to ensure that this attack does not turn into a conflagration with incalculable consequences for the entire region, and we warn everyone against fuelling and spreading terror in this situation," he said.
Scholz said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and told him that Germany stands "firmly and unwaveringly by Israel's side".
He also said that "we do not accept the heinous attacks against Israel being celebrated here on our streets. The suffering, the destruction, the death of so many people cannot be a cause for joy".
Berlin police had on Saturday posted photos on social media showing people celebrating the attacks on Israel by passing out pastries in one area of the capital.