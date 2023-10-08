Israel has right to defend itself against barbaric attacks: German chancellor Olaf Scholz

Israel has the right to defend itself against "barbaric attacks", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday, after the Palestinian militant group Hamas's massive surprise assault.

Israel also has the right "to protect its citizens and to pursue the attackers," he told a press conference, as the death toll surged to almost 1,000 since the attack was launched.

Scholz said he planned to hold talks with leaders from Egypt, the United States, Britain and France.