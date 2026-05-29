US, Iran near deal but Trump sign-off awaited

The United States and Iran closed in on a framework for a ceasefire extension detail Thursday but President Donald Trump has yet to approve any agreement, US officials said.

US sources told AFP earlier that the two sides had reached agreement on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to prolong the truce for 60 days.

But US Vice President JD Vance said Trump—who was notably silent throughout the day—had yet to sign on the dotted line. There was no immediate reaction from Iran.

“It’s hard to say exactly when or if the President is going to sign the MOU,” Vance, who has played a key role in the negotiations, told reporters.

“We’re going back and forth on a couple of language points. We’ve made a lot of progress here.”