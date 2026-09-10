German military evaluating 30 AI tool for introduction from 2027

The German military is evaluating 30 artificial intelligence tools to speed up battlefield decision-making, aiming to deploy such a system from 2027, a senior military official told business daily Handelsblatt.

"The exploration is ongoing, and I'm optimistic that we will have a prototype in the second quarter of 2027," the chief of the military's cyber command, Vice Admiral Thomas Daum, told the paper, with full implementation expected in 2028.