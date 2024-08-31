No concern of Putin gets arrested during Mongolia-visit: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Friday it was not worried that Mongolia could arrest President Vladimir Putin during his visit there next week, despite it being a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) which has issued a warrant for the Russian leader.

Putin will travel to Mongolia on Tuesday, in a first trip to an ICC member since The Hague-based court issued a warrant for his arrest over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children in March 2023.

"There are no worries, we have a great dialogue with our friends from Mongolia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked if Moscow had discussed the arrest warrant with Ulaanbaatar ahead of Putin's trip, he said: "All aspects of the visit were carefully prepared."

Russia does not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC.

Ukraine on Friday urged Mongolia to arrest Putin when he visits the country.