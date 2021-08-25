Myanmar govt in exile assures Rohingya of all civil rights

The NUG vowed to seek justice and accountability for all crimes committed by the military against the Rohingya and all other people of Myanmar across the country throughout our history.

Citing voluntary, safe and dignified return of the Rohingya to their original home is at the top of their list of priorities, the statement said, “We believe that repealing the 1982 Citizenship Law with a new one that bases citizenship in Myanmar or birth anywhere as a child of Myanmar citizen and abolishing the process of issuing National Verification Cards will also contribute to solving problems during the repatriation process.”

Myanmar’s exiled government says Rakhine is the main source of the Rohingya crisis. Therefore, in order to solve this problem, the recommendations of the international organisations as well as the Rohingyas should be taken into consideration.

*This report, originally published Prothom Alo Bangla Online, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat