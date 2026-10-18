Houthis claim to have shot down Saudi Apache helicopter, 2 crew killed

The southwestern area of Najran has been subject to attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis in recent weeks as fighting between the coalition and the Yemen-based militant group escalated, with the Yemen conflict becoming another front in the US-led war with Iran.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on X on Saturday (17 October) that the group had shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter near Najran while it was carrying out what he described as hostile activities targeting Houthi positions along the border.

Al-Maliki commented on Saree's post on Sunday with a photo of several Apaches lined up saying: "You claim to have shot it down, but it will enter the battlefield soon."