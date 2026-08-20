North Korea leader’s sister says ‘unaware’ of reported Kim-Trump communication

The powerful sister of Kim Jong Un said Wednesday she was “unaware” of reported communication between her brother and Donald Trump, after the US president hinted at contact with the North Korean leader, but said ties between the two remained “excellent”.

Kim Yo Jong’s statement came hours after Washington and Seoul announced their annual exercises would end about a week earlier than planned following an order from Trump to scale them back.

Trump said on Sunday that he had told the Pentagon to curtail the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises—a day before they started—citing his “good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.