Attack on UK synagogue kills two: police

An attacker ploughed a car into a crowd outside a packed synagogue in Britain on Thursday, a Jewish holiday, before going on a stabbing spree, killing two people and leaving four wounded, police said.

Police said they shot dead the suspect, later identifying him as a UK citizen of Syrian origin, and arrested three other people within hours of the attack in the city of Manchester, which took place as Jewish communities around the world marked Yom Kippur, the holiest holiday in the Jewish calendar.

The two dead victims were Jewish, police in the northwest English city confirmed, as counter-terror police declared it a “terrorist incident”. Four other people were seriously wounded.

The three people arrested were “two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s”, who were in custody “on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism”, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).