Global Covid cases near 644 million

India reported 294 new Covid-19 cases, official data showed on Tuesday.
The daily caseload was down from 406 cases the previous day, according to the federal health ministry data.
The country also logged five more Covid-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 530,591 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 2,641 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday. Tuesday saw no new deaths from Covid-19, with the total death toll at 5,231.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported 23 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
With the new numbers, the caseload rose to 2,036,416, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,431 as no death was reported during this period.
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 0.89 per cent from Monday’s 0.66 per cent as 2,578 samples were tested during the period.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent, while the recovery rate rose to 97.48 per cent.