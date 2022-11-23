Global Covid cases near 644 million

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases is gradually nearing 644 million.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 643,874,295 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,629,034 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 100,279,698 cases so far, while 1,103,355 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.