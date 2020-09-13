Nepal to resume visa services after a month

Nepal’s Department of Immigration has decided to resume all the visa services starting from Sunday after the services were supended over a month ago after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said.

“The resumption of visa services will basically benefit the foreigners who have been staying in Nepal even during the current pandemic,” Ram Chandra Tiwari, information officer at the department told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

“We will also provide a visa on arrival services to the foreigners at the airport.”

According to the Department, over 10,000 foreign passport holders are still staying in Nepal.