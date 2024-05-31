US says Russia using North Korean missiles in Ukraine

Russia is using North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine, a new Pentagon report says, citing debris analysis to confirm long-standing allegations that Pyongyang has been sending weapons to Moscow.

The report by the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency used open-source imagery to confirm that debris found in Ukraine's Kharkiv region in January this year is from a short-range ballistic missile made in North Korea.

"Analysis confirms that Russia used ballistic missiles produced in North Korea in its war against Ukraine," the DIA said in a statement released with the report on Wednesday.

"North Korean missile debris was found throughout Ukraine," it added.

South Korea accuses Pyongyang of sending thousands of containers of munitions to Russia, which would violate rafts of United Nations sanctions on both countries.