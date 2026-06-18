US-Iran agreement: Read the full text of 14-point MoU

The United States on Wednesday read out the text of the interim U.S.-Iran agreement to halt the war in Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement, read to reporters by a senior U.S. official, outlines in 14 points a high-level understanding that defers many of the most difficult issues, such as how to wind down Iran's nuclear program, until a final deal is reached. It paves the way for a broader 60-day negotiation period due to begin in Switzerland on Friday.

Here is the full document, titled "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran", as it was read out: