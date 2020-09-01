No country can just pretend pandemic is over: WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that he wants to see children returning to school and people going back to work, but at the same time, no country can just pretend that the global COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Addressing a virtual press conference in Geneva on Monday, he said that if countries are serious about opening up, they must be serious about suppressing transmission and saving lives, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Opening up without having control is a recipe for disaster,” Tedros said.

He stressed that there are four essential things that need to be done—prevent amplifying events; reduce deaths by protecting vulnerable groups; individuals must play their part; governments must take tailored actions to find, isolate, test and care for cases, and trace and quarantine contacts.