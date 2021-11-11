Nobel laureate Maria Ressa to address Thomson Reuters Foundation’s conference

Thomson Reuters Foundation will host a two-day conference focused on a post-pandemic roadmap to inclusive growth and the protection of free media and civil liberties.

Nobel peace laureate Maria Ressa, economist Jeffrey Sachs, philanthropist Craig Newmark and Afghan reporter Zahra Joya will be amongst the speakers in the foundation’s flagship annual forum Trust Conference on 17 and 18 November.

The conference will address urgent global challenges through a series of talks, debates and high-profile exchanges. Themes of the conference include: Climate change as a human rights risk, making a ‘Just Transition’, the impact of financial vulnerability on editorial independence, the race for cyber sovereignty, defending media freedom and newsroom diversity.