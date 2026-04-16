Netanyahu will speak with Lebanese president Aoun: Israel minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday, according to Israel's Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology Gila Gamliel, a member of Netanyahu''s Likud party.

"The prime minister will speak for the first time with the president of Lebanon after so many years of a complete breakdown in dialogue between the two countries," Gamliel told Israeli Army Radio on Thursday.

"This move will hopefully ultimately lead to prosperity and flourishing for Lebanon as a state," she added.

US President Donald Trump had said the "leaders" of Israel and Lebanon would speak for the first time on Thursday, in what would be a historic first.