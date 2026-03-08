Iran, not Trump, will elect new leader: Abbas Araghchi

Iran's foreign minister said Sunday that the Iranian people, not Donald Trump, will elect their new leader and demanded that the US president apologise for starting the war with Iran.

"We allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs. This is up to the Iranian people to elect their new leader," foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC's "Meet the Press."

Trump on Sunday reiterated his demand to have a say in picking Iran's next supreme leader after Ali Khamenei died in the opening salvos of the US-Israeli attack that began nine days ago.

"He's going to have to get approval from us," Trump president told ABC News. "If he doesn't get approval from us he's not going to last long."

Araghchi would not be drawn on who the successor would be. Iranian state media reported Sunday that the clerical body responsible for doing that had voted and that a name would be announced soon.