Islam is expected to surpass Christianity as the world's biggest religion by the middle of the next decade as the birth rate among Muslims outpaces the number of babies born to women of any other faith, the Pew Research Center projected on Wednesday.

While Christianity has ranked as humanity's largest religion for centuries, the global Muslim population has grown much faster and is forecast to reach 2.57 billion by 2035, compared with a projected tally of 2.52 billion Christians in that year, the Pew study found.

If recent trends hold, Muslims will outnumber Christians 3.6 billion to 3 billion worldwide by 2070 and Islam will also then account for the largest portion of the global population - 37 per cent, up from 26 per cent in 2020, Pew said. Christianity, meanwhile, is expected to hold steady at around 29 per cent, ranking No. 2 in global proportion.