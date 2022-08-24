International

Global Covid cases top 602 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
People get tested inside their vehicles at a Covid-19 testing station on 14 January, 2022 in Monterey Park, California. Americans can start requesting free at-home Covid-19 tests, limited to four free tests per home, when a federal website begins accepting orders on 19 January amid nationwide shortages
The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 602 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 602,389,641 and the death toll reached 6,476,104 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 95,537,994 cases so far and 1,066,416 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India reported 8,586 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,357,546 in the country, according to the federal health ministry data.

The country also logged 48 related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,416 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia reported 2,078 new Covid infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,759,830, according to the health ministry.

Another 10 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,155.

Covid in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported zero Covid deaths and 175 new cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

While the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,316, the new cases took the caseload to 2,010,323, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 3.85 per cent from Monday’s 3.15 per cent as 4,540 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.22 per cent from Monday’s 97.20 per cent.

In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.

