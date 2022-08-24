Global Covid cases top 602 million

India reported 8,586 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,357,546 in the country, according to the federal health ministry data.
The country also logged 48 related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,416 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, Malaysia reported 2,078 new Covid infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,759,830, according to the health ministry.
Another 10 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,155.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported zero Covid deaths and 175 new cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
While the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,316, the new cases took the caseload to 2,010,323, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 3.85 per cent from Monday’s 3.15 per cent as 4,540 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.22 per cent from Monday’s 97.20 per cent.
In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.