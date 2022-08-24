Global Covid cases top 602 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 602 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 602,389,641 and the death toll reached 6,476,104 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 95,537,994 cases so far and 1,066,416 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.