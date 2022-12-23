Kremlin says Biden, Zelensky ignoring ‘Russia’s concerns’

The Kremlin on Thursday accused Kyiv and Washington of turning a deaf ear to its concerns and charged the United States was using Ukraine as a battleground to weaken Russia.

It came as President Vladimir Putin insisted Russia was aiming for a speedy end to the fighting.

“Our goal is... to end this conflict. We are striving for this”, he told reporters. “We will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better”.

“All conflicts end, some way or another, with talks... The faster our adversaries (in Kyiv) understand that, the better it will be,” Putin said.