Epstein survivors sue US govt over revealed identities

Survivors of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sued the US government and Google on Thursday over victims’ identities being mistakenly revealed in a trove of documents published online by the Justice Department (DOJ).

The DOJ released more than three million files in January related to the investigation into the disgraced financier, including his links to high-profile figures.

But officials were left scrambling after names of victims—who were supposed to be anonymized—were left unredacted.