Australia PM vows to stamp out hatred as nation mourns youngest Bondi Beach victim

Australia’s prime minister vowed to stamp out extremism Thursday as the nation mourned the youngest victim of the Bondi Beach shooting, a 10-year-old girl remembered as “our little ray of sunshine”.

Father-and-son gunmen are accused of firing into crowds at a beachside Jewish festival on Sunday evening, killing 15 in an onslaught authorities linked to “Islamic State ideology”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised a sweeping crackdown to banish the “evil of antisemitism from our society”.

“Australians are shocked and angry. I am angry. It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge,” he told reporters.