Trump threatens to destroy Iran’s largest gas field

US President Donald Trump threatened to “massively blow up” a vast Iranian gas field unless Tehran stops striking Qatari energy facilities, which sustained extensive damage Thursday.

Crude oil prices surged 5 per cent as the latest strikes fed fears that the nearly three-week-old Middle East war could inflict lasting damage on global energy supplies.

Tehran has carried out a series of attacks on Gulf energy sites, including on Qatar’s huge Ras Laffan LNG facility, in retaliation for an Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field -- part of the world’s largest natural gas reservoir.