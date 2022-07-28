Bombshells and wedding bells: Ukraine sees wartime marriage rush

She should have awoken to the sound of popping champagne corks on her wedding day, but Tetyana was instead startled out of bed by Russian rocket fire near her home in central Ukraine.

"At first I thought it was thunder. But the sky was clear, and I realised that it was shelling," the 31-year-old designer told AFP, recalling how she raced to the corridor outside her room in case of a direct hit.

Shocked at the destruction wreaked by the pre-dawn explosions but determined to go ahead with their nuptials, Tetyana and her fiance Taras exchanged their vows on schedule, six hours later.

"Initially I thought we should cancel the wedding, but my fiance told me we should go ahead.... The war doesn't have any right to ruin our plans," said Tetyana, who asked for the couple to be allowed to use assumed names.