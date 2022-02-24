Over 60 killed as Russia invades Ukraine

At least 68 people were killed, including both soldiers and civilians, according to an AFP tally from various Ukrainian official sources as Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

Russian air strikes hit military facilities across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, triggering condemnation from Western leaders and warnings of massive sanctions.

Weeks of intense diplomacy failed to deter Putin, who massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in what the West said was the biggest military build-up in Europe since the Second World War.

"I have decided to proceed with a special military operation," Putin said in a television announcement in the early hours of Thursday.

Shortly afterwards, the first bombardments were heard in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and several other cities, according to AFP correspondents.