G7 leaders tackle reliance on China for critical mineral

G7 host France is pushing partners to agree a statement on critical minerals on Wednesday that could include measures to help the West reduce its reliance on China and shield investors from counter-measures and dumping, diplomats said.

The leaders will discuss securing mineral supply chains, a central theme of France's G7 presidency, alongside a broader effort to remedy global economic imbalances on the final day of the 15-17 June summit in Evian-les-Bains.

China spooked the global economy last year when some industries nearly ground to a halt after Beijing imposed export curbs on permanent magnets made of rare earths -- an episode which highlighted how reliant Western supply chains in the energy, defence and technology sectors are on these goods.

"We are negotiating texts that are significant on critical minerals and, as a consequence, on economic sovereignty," a French presidency official said ahead of the summit.