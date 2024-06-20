Putin in Vietnam after inking North Korea defence pact

"Today, we are fighting together against the hegemonism and neo-colonial practices of the United States and its satellites," Putin said.

The two countries have been allies since North Korea's founding after World War II and have drawn even closer since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 isolated Putin on the global stage.

Kim called Putin the "dearest friend of the Korean people" and vowed him his "full support and solidarity" over the war in Ukraine, which has triggered rafts of UN sanctions on Moscow.

Putin thanked his host -- whose country has been under a UN sanctions regime since 2006 over his banned weapons programmes -- saying Moscow appreciated the "consistent and unwavering" support.

Putin called for a review of UN sanctions on North Korea and said the two countries would not submit to Western "blackmail".

Reacting to the Pyongyang visit, a US State Department spokesperson said no country should "give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression against Ukraine".

"Deepening cooperation between Russia and the DPRK is a trend that should be of great concern to anyone interested in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the spokesperson said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior aide to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, told AFP that North Korea was abetting Russia's "mass murder of Ukrainians", and called for greater international isolation of both countries.