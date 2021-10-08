Philippines journalist Ressa and Russian journalist Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

"At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions," she added.

The prize is the first for journalists since the German Carl von Ossietzky won it in 1935 for revealing his country's secret post-war rearmament programme.

"Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda," Reiss-Andersen said.

Muratov is editor-in-chief of Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which has defied the Kremlin under president Vladimir Putin with probes into wrongdoing and corruption, and extensively covered the conflict in Ukraine.