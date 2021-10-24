Picasso masterpieces fetch $108.9 million at Sotheby’s auction

The jewel in the crown of MGM Resort’s auctioned collection was “Femme au beret rouge-orange” (“Woman with a red-orange cap”), one of the last portraits by the artist of Marie-Therese Walter, who he began an affair with when she was 17 years old, and inspired many of his most celebrated works.
It sold for nearly $40.5 million after a starting price was estimated at $20-30 million.
“Painted in January 1938, the portrait of his beloved muse Marie-Therese Walter stands as a crowning achievement amid one of Picasso’s most inspired and productive periods,” Sotheby’s said in a Tweet.
Two iconic portraits from the last years of the painter’s life were also sold: “Homme et enfant” (“Man and child”) -- for $24.4 million—and “Buste d’homme” (“Bust of Man”) -- at $9.5 million—which sold below its estimated starting price of 10 million.
Other works sold include ceramics, several works on paper and a number of still lifes.