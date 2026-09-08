US slaps sanctions on Iran airlines, service providers

The United States imposed sanctions Tuesday on "all remaining Iranian airlines" that have yet to face such penalties, as Washington pushes to step up economic pressure in its war with Tehran.

The US Treasury Department said its latest action takes aim at "36 targets for supporting Iran's aviation sector, which the regime uses to move weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo."

These include 27 Iranian airlines, alongside firms based in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Malaysia and Kazakhstan.