France deploys aircraft carrier to Mediterranean over Iran war

The Charles de Gaulle carrier has been pulled out of a deployment in the North Atlantic to head for the eastern Mediterranean. It made a stopover in the Swedish port of Malmo last week.

Macron said he was also sending additional air defence units to Cyprus, a day after Iranian-made drones hit the British Royal Air Force (RAF) base of Akrotiri in the Mediterranean island.

“In addition to assets already in place, Rafale jets, air-defence systems and airborne radar aircraft have been deployed in recent hours” to the region, he said.

He said the frigate Languedoc and the “additional air defence assets” would arrive off Cyprus on Tuesday, as the conflict spreads after the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Saturday. Britain has also put a warship in position off Cyprus.