International

Putin says world must prevent 'collapse' of Afghanistan

AFP
Moscow, Russia
Russian president Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, 20 August, 2021
Russian president Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, 20 August, 2021Reuters

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the global community to prevent the "collapse" of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

"The Taliban movement control almost the entire territory of the country," he told a televised press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Kremlin.

"These are the realities and it is from these realities that we must proceed, preventing the collapse of the Afghan state," he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Both leaders said Afghanistan figured prominently during the outgoing German leader's final working visit to Russia.

Putin also criticised the "irresponsible policy" of imposing "outside values" on war-torn Afghanistan.

The Russian president also highlighted the importance of preventing "terrorists" from entering neighbouring countries from Afghanistan, including "under the guise of refugees"

"You cannot impose standards of political life and behaviour on other people from outside," Putin said.

Advertisement

The Russian president also highlighted the importance of preventing "terrorists" from entering neighbouring countries from Afghanistan, including "under the guise of refugees".

Moscow has been cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul and is seeking contact with the militants in an effort to avoid instability spilling over to neighbouring ex-Soviet states.

The Kremlin has in recent years reached out to the Taliban -- which is banned as an "extremist" group in Russia -- and hosted its representatives in Moscow several times, most recently last month.

Read more from International
Advertisement