Putin warns of strikes over missile supplies as blasts rock Kyiv

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that Moscow will hit new targets if the West supplies Ukraine with long-range missiles, hours after several explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The battle for the control of the strategically important eastern city of Severodonetsk also raged on, with regional governor Sergiy Gaiday saying Ukrainian forces now control "half of the city".

Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes since Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on 24 February.

The Russian leader said long-range missile supplies being sent to Ukraine meant that "we will draw the appropriate conclusions and use our arms... to strike targets we haven't hit before".

He did not specify which targets he meant.