Pakistan PM says US-Iran ceasefire covers ‘everywhere’ including Lebanon

He added that Pakistan’s capital Islamabad would welcome delegations from both countries on Friday to hold negotiations aimed at reaching a “conclusive agreement”.

“We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days,” he said.

Both Tehran and Washington announced they had agreed to a two-week ceasefire barely an hour before the President Donald Trump’s deadline to obliterate Iran was set to expire.

Pakistan, which has forged a close relationship with Trump and is sensitive to developments in neighboring Iran, emerged as a channel for messaging between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks.